He’s Going To Destroy You – Man Utd Legend Warns Opponents Over Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United legend Lou Macari has warned Premier League defenders about Romelu Lukaku this season.



Lukaku scored a brace in his league debut Manchester United in their 4-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday and was a constant menace for the Hammers defenders.











The Belgian linked up well Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and later with Anthony Martial as Manchester United produced a statement making performance in the first league game of the season.



And Macari admits that given the fragility of the Premier League defences on display in the opening weekend of the campaign, Lukaku will be more than a handful in the league for Manchester United.





He pointed out that the 24-year-old’s pace and power will be more than a handful for most defenders in the Premier League even if he fails to hit the back of the net sometimes.

The former midfielder said on MUTV “I think Saturday's results and Friday night’s show that the defences are not the top in the Premier League.



“There have been goals galore, which tell me defenders are not at their very best and they are not as good as they used to be – and he will destroy them.



“Even if he doesn’t score goals, with his pace and presence he will have them on their toes.”



Lukaku has already scored three goals in two competitive appearances for Manchester United this season.

