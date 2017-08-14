I’m Where I Want To Be – Liverpool’s Danny Ings Happy With Comeback Steps

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Danny Ings has thanked everybody at the club for helping and supporting him during his time out and now he hopes to take the next step forward to make his comeback for the first team.



The 25-year-old striker is close to making his comeback as he took to the field for the Under-23 side at Swansea City on Friday and scored after just eleven minutes.











The England international has been a long-term injury absentee for the Reds, with his latest one coming late last October when he suffered an impact injury to his right knee, forcing him to undergo surgery.



However, Ings now hopes to extend his stay at the top level, insisting that he doesn't want anybody to feel sorry for him as injuries are part and parcel of the game.





“I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me”, Ings told his club's official website.

“At the end of the day, it was an injury and they’re part of the game. They happen to a hell of lot of people, especially nowadays with how fast the games are.



“The only thing I want from people is patience, which I have had in unbelievable levels and everyone has been so positive.



"I am where I want to be at this moment in time, but there’s still a lot of hard graft left for me to do before I am back to where I’m striving to get to.



“Things don’t just happen overnight for you.



"I know football can change overnight, but when you’ve had such a bad injury you’ve got to be really careful that you don’t try to do too much and pick up little setbacks, so I’ll keep taking it step-by-step until I get there.



“Everybody has been great in helping and supporting me to this point – and I am ready to go now and take those next steps.”



It remains to be seen if Ings is in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's plans this season, or whether the Reds look to send him out on loan to build up his game time.

