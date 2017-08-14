Inter Mull Loan Exchange Option To Snap Up Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are considering loaning midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in an effort to snap up Tottenham Hotspur target Joao Cancelo from Valencia.



The Nerazzurri want to capture the Portuguese full-back, while Valencia are keen on a deal for Kondogbia.











Talks have been slow to progress and Valencia are struggling to be able to afford to sign Kondogbia, leading Inter to consider an exchange of loans, according to Sky Italia.



The Italians could take Cancelo on a season-long loan with a right to buy, while Kondogbia would move to Valencia on a similar arrangement.



The exact financial details, including the amount at which options to buy would be set, have yet to be agreed, but the solution is viewed by Inter as the most likely to unlock a deal for both players.