XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2017 - 19:12 BST

Inter Studying Loan Move For Manchester City Defender

 




Italian giants Inter are looking at potentially signing out-of-favour Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made clear that Mangala is not in his plans going forward and the centre-back's representatives have been looking for solutions for their client.




He has been linked with Italian champions Juventus, but it is Inter who are now looking closely at an agreement to sign the Frenchman.

Intermediaries working on the deal have been in talks with Inter and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A side have been assessing signing Mangala on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option ready to activate if he impresses.

 


The 26-year-old was also on loan away from the Citizens last season, spending the campaign in Spain with Valencia.

He featured on a regular basis for Los Che last term and will be keen to secure regular first team football in the new season.

Manchester City reportedly paid FC Porto a whopping £42m to sign Mangala in the summer of 2014.
 