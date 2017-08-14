Inter Studying Loan Move For Manchester City Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian giants Inter are looking at potentially signing out-of-favour Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made clear that Mangala is not in his plans going forward and the centre-back's representatives have been looking for solutions for their client.











He has been linked with Italian champions Juventus, but it is Inter who are now looking closely at an agreement to sign the Frenchman.



Intermediaries working on the deal have been in talks with Inter and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Serie A side have been assessing signing Mangala on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option ready to activate if he impresses.



The 26-year-old was also on loan away from the Citizens last season, spending the campaign in Spain with Valencia.