XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2017 - 17:17 BST

Jurgen Klopp Bats Away Philippe Coutinho Question

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has batted away a question on Philippe Coutinho, after being asked about the course of action the Brazilian has taken in his pre-Hoffenheim press conference.

Klopp has taken his Liverpool side to Germany for the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie against Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.




Coutinho, who wants to join Barcelona and has slapped in a transfer request, is not in the travelling party, officially due to injury.

Liverpool have turned down two offers for the attacking midfielder from Barcelona, but Coutinho is now doing all he can at his end to force the Reds to sell him to the Catalan giants.

 


Klopp was asked at the press conference for his opinion on the course of action Coutinho has chosen to take.

And he replied: "I really understand that everyone is thinking about this, but I can not say I am thinking about this in this moment.

"I am here and I answer questions, but I didn't think in the car or on the way to this press conference what can I say if they ask because really I have to think about the team and I have a session in a few minutes.

"I have always been like this. I work with the players I have and I don't think about the players I don't have at the moment.

"I said everything that you can say about it", Klopp added.

Liverpool started their season with a 3-3 draw away at Watford at the weekend and are desperate to reach the group stage of the Champions League to avoid throwing away last season's efforts in finishing fourth in the Premier League.
 