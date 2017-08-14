Jurgen Klopp Bats Away Philippe Coutinho Question

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has batted away a question on Philippe Coutinho, after being asked about the course of action the Brazilian has taken in his pre-Hoffenheim press conference.
Klopp has taken his Liverpool side to Germany for the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie against Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.
Coutinho, who wants to join Barcelona and has slapped in a transfer request, is not in the travelling party, officially due to injury.
Liverpool have turned down two offers for the attacking midfielder from Barcelona, but Coutinho is now doing all he can at his end to force the Reds to sell him to the Catalan giants.
Klopp was asked at the press conference for his opinion on the course of action Coutinho has chosen to take.
And he replied: "I really understand that everyone is thinking about this, but I can not say I am thinking about this in this moment.
"I am here and I answer questions, but I didn't think in the car or on the way to this press conference what can I say if they ask because really I have to think about the team and I have a session in a few minutes.
"I have always been like this. I work with the players I have and I don't think about the players I don't have at the moment.
"I said everything that you can say about it", Klopp added.
Liverpool started their season with a 3-3 draw away at Watford at the weekend and are desperate to reach the group stage of the Champions League to avoid throwing away last season's efforts in finishing fourth in the Premier League.