Jurgen Klopp Bats Away Philippe Coutinho Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has batted away a question on Philippe Coutinho, after being asked about the course of action the Brazilian has taken in his pre-Hoffenheim press conference.



Klopp has taken his Liverpool side to Germany for the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie against Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.











Coutinho, who wants to join Barcelona and has slapped in a transfer request, is not in the travelling party, officially due to injury.



Liverpool have turned down two offers for the attacking midfielder from Barcelona, but Coutinho is now doing all he can at his end to force the Reds to sell him to the Catalan giants.



Klopp was asked at the press conference for his opinion on the course of action Coutinho has chosen to take.