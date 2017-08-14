Leeds United Closing In On Bundesliga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Michel Lasogga is closing in on a move to Leeds United from Hamburg.



The Whites want to sign the striker from the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan deal as they bid to beef up their attacking options.











They are close to doing the deal, according to German broadcaster Welt/N24, with Lasogga closing in on a switch to Elland Road.



Lasogga currently takes home €3.4m per year at Hamburg and it is claimed that the Bundesliga side will shoulder part of his salary during his time in England.



Leeds are also expected to include a purchase option in the loan agreement, in the event Lasogga impresses at Elland Road over the course of the campaign.