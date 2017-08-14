Leeds United Closing In On Bundesliga Star

Pierre-Michel Lasogga is closing in on a move to Leeds United from Hamburg.
The Whites want to sign the striker from the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan deal as they bid to beef up their attacking options.
They are close to doing the deal, according to German broadcaster Welt/N24, with Lasogga closing in on a switch to Elland Road.
Lasogga currently takes home €3.4m per year at Hamburg and it is claimed that the Bundesliga side will shoulder part of his salary during his time in England.
Leeds are also expected to include a purchase option in the loan agreement, in the event Lasogga impresses at Elland Road over the course of the campaign.
Lasogga was absent from the matchday squad Hamburg named for their German Cup defeat against Osnabruck on Sunday in another sign he is heading out of the door.
The former Hertha Berlin hitman, who initially made a big impression when he joined Hamburg, is now fifth choice striker under coach Markus Gisdol.