Leeds United Swoop For Ross McCormack Played Down

Talk Leeds United are moving to re-sign striker Ross McCormack from Aston Villa has been played down.
McCormack banged in the goals for Leeds between 2010 and 2014, when he was sold by now former Whites owner Massimo Cellino to Fulham.
He continued to score on a regular basis at Craven Cottage, but a 2016 switch to Aston Villa has brought bad times for the Scot, who has been widely tipped to exit Villa Park this summer.
It has been suggested that Leeds have put the feelers out over a potential move to take McCormack back to Elland Road.
But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is little noise coming from the Leeds camp to suggest a deal for McCormack is in the works.
Leeds are currently battling to keep hold of striker Chris Wood, who has been the subject of a recent £12m bid from Premier League outfit Burnley.
Wood also has interest from other Premier League sides and while Leeds have insisted they want to keep Wood, they could find holding onto the Kiwi tough if the offers start rising in value.