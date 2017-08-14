Leeds United Swoop For Ross McCormack Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Talk Leeds United are moving to re-sign striker Ross McCormack from Aston Villa has been played down.



McCormack banged in the goals for Leeds between 2010 and 2014, when he was sold by now former Whites owner Massimo Cellino to Fulham.











He continued to score on a regular basis at Craven Cottage, but a 2016 switch to Aston Villa has brought bad times for the Scot, who has been widely tipped to exit Villa Park this summer.



It has been suggested that Leeds have put the feelers out over a potential move to take McCormack back to Elland Road.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is little noise coming from the Leeds camp to suggest a deal for McCormack is in the works.