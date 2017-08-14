Liverpool Register Interest In Arsenal and Tottenham Target Jean-Michael Seri

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt for in-demand Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri.



The Ivory Coast international impressed with his performances for the French south coast side last season and helped Nice finish a lofty third in the Ligue 1 standings.











Nice have privately agreed with Seri that he can leave for €40m, but no side have yet to bid that amount, with the French club knocking back offers from Roma and Swansea City.



Barcelona have been tipped as likely winners of the race for Seri, but the Catalans have just signed Paulinho, while Arsenal and Tottenham have continued to be linked with the midfielder.



Now, according to Guardian Sport's Ed Aarons, Liverpool have registered an interest in Seri.