XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2017 - 13:26 BST

Liverpool Register Interest In Arsenal and Tottenham Target Jean-Michael Seri

 




Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur in the hunt for in-demand Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri.

The Ivory Coast international impressed with his performances for the French south coast side last season and helped Nice finish a lofty third in the Ligue 1 standings.




Nice have privately agreed with Seri that he can leave for €40m, but no side have yet to bid that amount, with the French club knocking back offers from Roma and Swansea City.

Barcelona have been tipped as likely winners of the race for Seri, but the Catalans have just signed Paulinho, while Arsenal and Tottenham have continued to be linked with the midfielder.

 


Now, according to Guardian Sport's Ed Aarons, Liverpool have registered an interest in Seri.

Liverpool have been under fire from some sections of their fan base for a lack of spending and a poor defensive display in a 3-3 draw away at Watford on Saturday did little to ease the calls for further signings.

Seri has been nicknamed the "Ivorian Xavi" and Barcelona legend Xavi admits he has been watching his development and is impressed.

Xavi recently predicted if Seri does not move on from Nice this summer then he will be worth double next summer.
 