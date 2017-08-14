Lucas Perez’s Arsenal Exit Stalled As Newcastle United Seek Loan Deal

No movement has been made on Arsenal striker Lucas Perez leaving the club, with Newcastle United only looking for a loan deal.
Perez wants to quit Arsenal following a season of little playing time at the Emirates Stadium and the striker has not been short of interest so far this summer.
He has interest from several countries, but it is his former club Deportivo La Coruna, along with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle, who are leading the way in the chase to sign him.
But there has been little movement towards the exit door for Perez, according to the Press Association.
Deportivo's bid for Perez has not come up to the level Arsenal want for the striker.
And Newcastle are only looking to take the Spaniard to St. James' Park on loan.
Perez's agent has been clear in his view that Arsenal must look at a lower sale price for Perez and argued recently that his client is worth around the €9m Sevilla paid to Manchester City for Nolito, as his value has dropped due to a lack of game time.
Arsenal do not appear to have the same view and as such Perez's exit is current on hold.