Lucas Perez’s Arsenal Exit Stalled As Newcastle United Seek Loan Deal

No movement has been made on Arsenal striker Lucas Perez leaving the club, with Newcastle United only looking for a loan deal.



Perez wants to quit Arsenal following a season of little playing time at the Emirates Stadium and the striker has not been short of interest so far this summer.











He has interest from several countries, but it is his former club Deportivo La Coruna, along with Rafael Benitez's Newcastle, who are leading the way in the chase to sign him.



But there has been little movement towards the exit door for Perez, according to the Press Association.



Deportivo's bid for Perez has not come up to the level Arsenal want for the striker.