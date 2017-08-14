XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/08/2017 - 20:18 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Sends Clear Message On Spurs’ Transfer Business

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is clear that his club need to make signings before the transfer window closes as he must have balance in his squad.

The Lilywhites have remained silent in the transfer market thus far, though they have been linked with a number of moves during the closing stages of the summer window.




Spurs lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City, while Danny Rose has recently rocked the boat, and Pochettino has sent a clear message to the club's board that new players are needed to push those already at the club to greater things.

"The balance is the most important. We need some new players that bring some new energy on the team. It's always important to challenge your best players", Pochettino was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.
 


"For me we need to sign some new players before the end of the transfer window. It's important to refresh the squad. We need more competition between us."  

Tottenham will be taking part in the Champions League, along with the other three domestic tournaments in the form of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup this term, and the Argentine insists that squad depth will be important as they look to keep their levels up in every competition they play in.

"We have ten months ahead of us, we are involved in four competitions that demand a lot of energy and we need more competition, more quality, more players that can help the team to keep the level we want to show in every game."

The London-based club's lack of movement in the summer was questioned by left-back Rose, who has urged his team to bring in players who he would not "have to Google".
 