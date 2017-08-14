Neymar Sized Sum Needed To Take Chris Wood Away From Leeds – Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen insists that striker Chris Wood is part of the club's plans and with the player stating his desire to stay, it will require an excessively high bid from interested clubs to lure him away from Elland Road.



Wood has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Burnley and another unnamed top flight club showing interest in securing his services.











An offer of £12m plus bonuses from the Clarets and a £16m bid from an unnamed side have already been knocked back by the Whites, with the head coach stating his desire to extend Wood's stay at Elland Road.



The player concerned has also spoken about his desire to work with the team and to help them finish in the top six, which Christiansen believes is a sign of his preference to stay put.





Christiansen insists only an eye-watering bid, jokingly citing the sum paid by Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, could take Wood away.

“If they give me £200m like for Neymar, perhaps we can talk about that", the head coach was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“I believe that in the programme he said he feels happy and that after I signed he said he would be happy staying here.



“Why shouldn’t he?”

