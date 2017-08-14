Pep Guardiola Predicts Manchester City Spending Reduction In Future Years

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not believe the Citizens will need to spend as heavily next season as they have done this summer.



The Sky Blues have invested heavily in the market this term, with the spending crossing the £200m mark already.











The former Barcelona coach has defended his club's spending, insisting that the transfer activities for his team have mainly been centered around youth.



And with the young players being the future of the club, Guardiola insists that the Citizens need not spend as much the following summer, buying "one, two, may be three players" over the next few years.





As far as the structure of the team prior to this summer is concerned, the manager said that Manchester City had one of the oldest teams in the league, but this year he decided to put more energy in the side and the transfers are a result of that.

"We had one of the oldest teams in the Premier League so we decided to put energy in the team for the next five, six years", Guardiola said at a press conference.



"Hopefully next season I will be here and we are not going to spend how we have this season."



The Citizens started their domestic league campaign by beating Brighton 2-0.

