Portuguese Giants Send Out €100m Message On Arsenal and Liverpool Target

Sporting Lisbon are determined not to lose highly-rated winger Gelson Martins and are demanding €100m to sell him.



Martins has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, and the wide-man is firmly on the radar of a number of Europe's biggest clubs.











Sporting Lisbon are aware that Martins is being actively tracked by a number of teams and do not want to lose the winger, believing he has much developing left to do and is set for the very top.



According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, the Lisbon side have let it be known they will only sell Martins for €100m and not a cent less.



At present the winger's release clause amount is €60m, but it was claimed earlier this summer that if Sporting Lisbon make a one-off payment of €1.5m then they can increase it to €40m.