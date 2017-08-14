Serie A Side Look At Replacements For Liverpool and Newcastle Target, Fear Losing Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Genoa have already identified potential replacements for Liverpool and Newcastle United target Diego Laxalt, as they feat losing the left-sided player.



The 24-year-old Uruguayan’s future has come under the scanner this summer, with big clubs from Italy and England interested in snaring him away from Genoa.











Roma and Fiorentina have been showing keen interest in the left-sided midfielder and the Premier League’s Liverpool and Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Laxalt.



Genoa remain keen to hold on to the midfielder, but are aware that with big clubs keeping tabs on him, the Uruguayan could leave by the end of the transfer window.





Therefore, the Serie A outfit are putting into place contingency plans and have been identifying targets who could potentially replace Laxalt should he leave the club this month.

According to Italian publication Il Secolo XIX, Newcastle’s Achraf Lazaar is one of the names on their shortlist, which also includes a number of Serie A stars.



Lazaar moved to Newcastle last summer from Palermo, but has struggled to make his mark in English football.



Napoli’s Ivan Strinic, Inter Milan’s Cristian Ansaldi and AC Milan’s Luca Antonelli are also names the club have been keeping tabs on going into the final weeks of the window.

