06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/08/2017 - 15:41 BST

Southampton Raid On Lazio Could See Door Shut On Exit For Liverpool Target

 




Southampton's bid for Lazio centre-back Wesley Hoedt could see the Rome club shut the door on selling Liverpool and Juventus target Stefan de Vrij this summer.

The Saints have gone in with an offer of €17m for Hoedt and are hoping to take the Netherlands international to England.




De Vrij is another Lazio defender who has been linked with the exit door, amid interest from Liverpool and Juventus, but according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, what happens with Hoedt is likely to impact his future.

It is claimed that if Lazio do sell Hoedt to Southampton then they are unlikely to agree to also sell De Vrij and could slam the door on clubs wanting to sign him.

 


De Vrij has a further year left on his contract with Lazio and has so far refused to sign an extension.

Juventus have been considering asking for De Vrij to be included in a deal to sign Keita Balde, which the Bianconeri are currently in negotiations with Lazio to do.

But if Hoedt leaves Italy for England, Lazio are likely to refuse to do business.

Liverpool were mooted to have seen a bid for De Vrij rejected earlier this summer and the Dutchman could remain on Jurgen Klopp's radar.
 