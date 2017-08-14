Southampton Slap In Bid For Lazio Centre-Back

Southampton have put in a bid of €17m for Lazio's Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt.
The Saints are keen to make defensive additions, especially with the uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk's future – the former Celtic defender has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool throughout the summer.
Now the Premier League outfit have made a play for 23-year-old Lazio centre-back Hoedt.
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Saints have slapped in a bid of €17m for the former AZ Alkmaar defender.
It is claimed that Hoedt, who was an unused substitute in Lazio's Italian Super Cup win over Juventus at the weekend, would welcome a move to Southampton.
Lazio are already considering moving to replace Hoedt with AC Milan centre-back Gabriel Paletta.
If Southampton do sign Hoedt it will further fuel speculation that they are preparing to cash in on wantaway defender Van Dijk.
Hoedt was signed by Lazio in 2015 and has been capped by the Netherlands at international level.