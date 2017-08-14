Southampton Slap In Bid For Lazio Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton have put in a bid of €17m for Lazio's Dutch defender Wesley Hoedt.



The Saints are keen to make defensive additions, especially with the uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk's future – the former Celtic defender has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool throughout the summer.











Now the Premier League outfit have made a play for 23-year-old Lazio centre-back Hoedt.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Saints have slapped in a bid of €17m for the former AZ Alkmaar defender.



It is claimed that Hoedt, who was an unused substitute in Lazio's Italian Super Cup win over Juventus at the weekend, would welcome a move to Southampton.