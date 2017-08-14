Tottenham Hotspur Behind Juventus In Forward Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are currently in the lead in the chase for Lazio forward Keita Balde, despite Tottenham Hotspur continuing to show keen interest in the Senegalese.



Tottenham are reportedly looking closely at a move to take Keita to England this summer, with the forward likely to leave Lazio after entering the final year of his contract with the club.











But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Juventus still hold pole position in the race to sign Keita.



The Italian champions have been in talks with Lazio president Claudio Lotito, but so far have been unable to thrash out an agreement with the Rome club's supremo.



Keita was left out of Lazio's matchday squad for the Italian Super Cup at the weekend, which saw his side beat Juventus 3-2 in the season curtain-raiser.