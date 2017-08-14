Tottenham Hotspur Star’s Agents Pushed Hard For Exit, Daniel Levy Blocked Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy blocked Moussa Sissoko's loan move to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor earlier this summer.



Sissoko was ready to move to the Black Sea Storm and gave the green light to the loan switch, while Trabzonspor offered to pay his full salary for the duration of the loan period.











The midfielder's representatives pushed Tottenham hard to allow the move to take place, as Sissoko looked for the exit door.



But according to France Football, Levy blocked the loan move.



While Levy is ready to let Sissoko leave the club, he wants the Frenchman to move on a permanent sale rather than on loan.