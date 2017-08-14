Tottenham Hotspur Talent Vows To Keep Working Hard After First Team Bow

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters has stressed his desire to keep his feet on the ground and continue working hard after making his senior team debut against Newcastle United on Sunday.



The youngster started the match against the Magpies, a match they won 2-0, and played for the full 90 minutes, going on to be adjudged the man of the match for his performance.











The young right-back, while giving his reaction to his debut, said that his initial thought when being informed about being picked was excitement.



However, once the fact sunk in, Walker-Peters insists that he tried to keep his cool and get through the match.





“I found out [about starting] on Saturday during training, before we did some tactical work”, the academy graduate told his club's official website.

“The initial feeling was excitement and a bit of nerves but today I just tried to keep cool and the boys helped me get through."



The focus now though will be to extend that run as he insists that he will keep working hard in training and keep his fingers crossed to be selected in the playing eleven in the future as well.



“I’ll keep training hard and hopefully I’ll get more opportunities.



“If I do, I hope to take them.



“Every day you go out on the training pitch you have to prove to the manager and the players that they can trust you.



"I’ve still got a long way to go and I’m not going to get ahead of myself, I’ll keep working hard.”

