XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/08/2017 - 20:08 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Talent Vows To Keep Working Hard After First Team Bow

 




Tottenham Hotspur youngster Kyle Walker-Peters has stressed his desire to keep his feet on the ground and continue working hard after making his senior team debut against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The youngster started the match against the Magpies, a match they won 2-0, and played for the full 90 minutes, going on to be adjudged the man of the match for his performance.




The young right-back, while giving his reaction to his debut, said that his initial thought when being informed about being picked was excitement.

However, once the fact sunk in, Walker-Peters insists that he tried to keep his cool and get through the match.
 


“I found out [about starting] on Saturday during training, before we did some tactical work”, the academy graduate told his club's official website.  

“The initial feeling was excitement and a bit of nerves but today I just tried to keep cool and the boys helped me get through."

The focus now though will be to extend that run as he insists that he will keep working hard in training and keep his fingers crossed to be selected in the playing eleven in the future as well.

“I’ll keep training hard and hopefully I’ll get more opportunities.

“If I do, I hope to take them.

“Every day you go out on the training pitch you have to prove to the manager and the players that they can trust you.

"I’ve still got a long way to go and I’m not going to get ahead of myself, I’ll keep working hard.”
 