06 October 2016

14/08/2017 - 12:00 BST

West Ham Close Net Around Tottenham Midfielder Target As Medical On Horizon

 




Tottenham Hotspur target William Carvalho could travel to England today for a medical with West Ham as the east Londoners close in on his transfer this month.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to England over the last few years and this summer hasn’t been any different, with a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on him.




Tottenham and Crystal Palace have been keen on signing the Portugal international, but West Ham have been putting in a real effort since last week to get the deal over the line.

They have already convinced the player about a move to the London Stadium and his representatives have agreed a contract worth €2.5m per year with the Hammers.
 


An agreement with Sporting Lisbon was proving to be difficult but it has been claimed a deal worth €40m is close to being agreed, with West Ham agreeing to pay an initial fee of around the €35m mark.  

And Carvalho’s transfer to West Ham could take one more step towards completion today as according to Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias, the midfielder could travel to London to undergo a medical.

After years of interest from Premier League clubs, the Portugal international is on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in West Ham’s history this summer.
 