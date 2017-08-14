You Can’t Go On Strike – Chelsea and Tottenham Target Davinson Sanchez Warned By Former Ajax Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ajax star Kenneth Perez has told Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez that he cannot stop playing for the Dutch giants while he hopes for a move away.



The Colombian centre-back reportedly refused to join up with the Ajax squad for the club's Eredivisie meeting with Heracles Almelo at the weekend, which the Amsterdam giants lost 2-1.











Ajax have rejected an offer of €40m for Sanchez from Tottenham and are keen to keep him with the carrot of a new bumper contract.



But Sanchez, who is also interesting Chelsea and Real Madrid, wants out and refused to play against Heracles, something Perez thinks is unacceptable.



"Yes, yes [he wanted to go to Tottenham], but he's still employed by Ajax at this time", Perez said on FOX Sports.