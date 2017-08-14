You Can’t Go On Strike – Chelsea and Tottenham Target Davinson Sanchez Warned By Former Ajax Star

Former Ajax star Kenneth Perez has told Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez that he cannot stop playing for the Dutch giants while he hopes for a move away.
The Colombian centre-back reportedly refused to join up with the Ajax squad for the club's Eredivisie meeting with Heracles Almelo at the weekend, which the Amsterdam giants lost 2-1.
Ajax have rejected an offer of €40m for Sanchez from Tottenham and are keen to keep him with the carrot of a new bumper contract.
But Sanchez, who is also interesting Chelsea and Real Madrid, wants out and refused to play against Heracles, something Perez thinks is unacceptable.
"Yes, yes [he wanted to go to Tottenham], but he's still employed by Ajax at this time", Perez said on FOX Sports.
"The most beautiful transfers are when the player just does their job and only then goes to another club.
"He just has to keep on doing his job."
Perez feels it was tough for Ajax to justify rejecting the €40m proposal from a business perspective and also noted the club are on the stock market, hinting they may eventually be forced to sell.
"Business wise, you can hardly reject a bid of €40m.
"Ajax are also on the stock market", he added.
Sanchez has reportedly spoken to Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and has set his heart on joining the north London club.
However, Chelsea and Real Madrid are keen and could look to change the Colombian's mind.