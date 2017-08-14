You Might Not Be First Choice – Leeds Boss Issues Warning Over Move Danger To Chris Wood

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has warned striker Chris Wood that if he moves to a Premier League club he might not be guaranteed regular playing time.



The Whites have turned down an offer of £12m plus bonuses from Burnley, while there has also been talk of a second offer from an unnamed Premier League side, of £16m, being knocked back.











Wood is of interest to several top flight clubs and it is unclear how long Leeds can keep saying no if further offers arrive and the figures on the table continue to rise.



Christiansen wants to keep the New Zealand hitman and believes Wood must take into account that he may not be the main man if he leaves for the Premier League.



The Leeds boss also dangled the carrot of leading Leeds to the top flight in front of Wood.