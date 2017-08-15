XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/08/2017 - 14:38 BST

Agent Will Speak To PSV – Father of Liverpool Trialist Opens Up On Wonderkid Son

 




PSV Eindhoven are taking a keen interest in young Dutch defender Perr Schuurs, who is also on Liverpool's radar, and his agent is to speak with the Eredivisie side.

Currently Schuurs is under contract with Dutch second tier outfit Fortuna Sittard, but for how much longer he will remain at the Jupiler League club is open to question.




The centre-back spent time on trial at Liverpool earlier this summer, allowing the Anfield club to check up on his progress, but now PSV are making the running for the 17-year-old.

PSV technical director Marcel Brands took in Schuurs' display in a friendly against SV Bergisch Gladbach and the defender's father confirmed his son's agent will speak to the Eindhoven giants.

 


"I understand that Perr's agent is going to talk to PSV", Lambert Schuurs told De Limbuger.

"At home we reguarly talk about his future.

"Perr knows very well what he wants.

"At the moment he feels very close to Fortuna.

"A lot of the hype is coming from the outside", he added.

Fortuna Sittard are doing their best to hold on to their defensive jewel and Schuurs is already a regular in the side and has been handed the captain's armband, despite his tender years.

The second tier side are due to play their season opener on Friday when FC Dordrecht are the visitors.
 