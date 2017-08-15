Alberto Moreno Starts – Liverpool Team vs Hoffenheim Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hoffenheim vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie tonight.



The Reds are without Philippe Coutinho in Germany, officially due to back injury, though the Brazilian has demanded a transfer away from Anfield. Nathaniel Clyne, Danny Ings, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are also sidelined with injury.











Klopp goes with Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while at the back he selects Alberto Moreno at left-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back. Liverpool have Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip in central defence, while Jordan Henderson, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldium operate in midfield. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino carry the attacking threat.



If the Liverpool manager needs to change anything in Germany, he can turn to strikers Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke off the bench.



Liverpool Team vs Hoffenheim



Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Grujic, Solanke, Origi

