Arsene Wenger Raises Prospect of Super Motivated Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks that Alexis Sanchez could be even more motivated to do well for the Gunners with just a year left on his contract.



Sanchez has held off putting pen to paper on a new deal at Arsenal, amid interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, and is now into his final 12 months.











Wenger does not feel that any player who is in the last year of his contract gives less on the pitch – the Frenchman feels the opposite is true.



He told his club's official site: "I personally think the real question we have to answer is does the hunger index increase or decrease when you have a short contract or a long contract?



" I would on that front be on the opposite side", Wenger explained.