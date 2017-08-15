XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/08/2017 - 16:34 BST

Arsene Wenger Raises Prospect of Super Motivated Alexis Sanchez

 




Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks that Alexis Sanchez could be even more motivated to do well for the Gunners with just a year left on his contract.

Sanchez has held off putting pen to paper on a new deal at Arsenal, amid interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, and is now into his final 12 months.




Wenger does not feel that any player who is in the last year of his contract gives less on the pitch – the Frenchman feels the opposite is true.

He told his club's official site: "I personally think the real question we have to answer is does the hunger index increase or decrease when you have a short contract or a long contract?

 


"I would on that front be on the opposite side", Wenger explained.

"That means the hunger index is higher when the contracts are shorter and it decreases naturally when the guys have long contracts", he added.

Sanchez is not the only Arsenal player heading into the final year of his deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Full-back Kieran Gibbs is out of contract next summer, as is fellow defender Carl Jenkinson.

Midfielders Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mesut Ozil all also only have a year left on their respective deals.

And striker Joel Campbell is into his last 12 months.
 