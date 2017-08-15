Celtic To Miss Out On Patrick Roberts Deal Before Deadline

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic will miss out on completing the signing of Patrick Roberts in time to register him for their Champions League playoff round tie against FC Astana.



The Bhoys have until 11pm this evening to register a new signing for the tie against the Kazakh side, as they look to plot a way through to the Champions League group stage.











Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton said he was told the deal was all but done and hopes were raised that the Bhoys could have Roberts wrapped up before the deadline.



But according to BBC Scotland, Celtic will not sign Roberts before the deadline.



The move will not happen in time for the Manchester City winger to be registered .