15/08/2017 - 16:13 BST

Dutch Defensive Wonderkid On Liverpool and Bayern Munich’s Radar Mulls Future

 




Dutch defensive wonderkid Perr Schuurs insists he will think long and hard about his future if big clubs come calling, but raised the prospect that he might only move on from Fortuna Sittard next year.

Schuurs, who is just 17 years old and has already been handed the captain's armband by Fortuna Sittard, spent time on trial at Liverpool earlier this summer.




PSV Eindhoven are scouting him and will have a conversation with his agent, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on the young centre-back.

But if any of the clubs keen on Schuurs make a move for his services, he will think carefully and raised the possibility that he might only move on next year.

 


"If there are such clubs chasing you, you're going to think 'Should I do that or not? And when should you make a move?'", he told 1Limburg.

"Things can happen quickly, but it is also possible that I will make the transition next year", Schuurs added.

The 17-year-old centre-back is currently preparing for the start of the league season in the Dutch second tier, where he is a key man for Fortuna Sittard.

Schuurs is enjoying regular first team football in the Netherlands, something which might not be the case if he moves elsewhere.
 