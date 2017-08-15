XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2017 - 12:50 BST

First Team Absence Could Continue For Leeds United Target As Transfer Talk Continues

 




Bristol City assistant boss Dean Holden is unsure whether defender Aden Flint, who has been linked with Birmingham City and Leeds United, will feature this evening against Brentford.

The Robins have knocked back multiple bids from Birmingham due to not reaching their valuation of around £5m, and Harry Redknapp's men have called time on their pursuit of the 28-year-old.




Leeds are looking to sign another centre-back and have continued to be mooted as a potential destination for Flint, however the Whites are yet to bid.

With the situation around the defender remaining fluid, Holden is not sure whether the Robins will involve Flint at Griffin Park.

 


"There's no real change on that as far as I'm concerned", Holden was quoted as saying by the Bristol Post.

"Will he be travelling? I'm not sure yet."

Flint featured in all 46 of Bristol City's Championship matches last season, but he has missed the club's last two games due to continued speculation over his future.

It remains to be seen if Birmingham will make a fourth bid for Flint, or whether Leeds firm up their interest by putting in an official offer for the centre-back.
 