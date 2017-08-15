First Team Absence Could Continue For Leeds United Target As Transfer Talk Continues

Follow @insidefutbol





Bristol City assistant boss Dean Holden is unsure whether defender Aden Flint, who has been linked with Birmingham City and Leeds United, will feature this evening against Brentford.



The Robins have knocked back multiple bids from Birmingham due to not reaching their valuation of around £5m, and Harry Redknapp's men have called time on their pursuit of the 28-year-old.











Leeds are looking to sign another centre-back and have continued to be mooted as a potential destination for Flint, however the Whites are yet to bid.



With the situation around the defender remaining fluid, Holden is not sure whether the Robins will involve Flint at Griffin Park.



" There's no real change on that as far as I'm concerned", Holden was quoted as saying by the Bristol Post.