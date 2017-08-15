XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2017 - 14:19 BST

French Giants Could Push Ahead With Swoop For Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Marseille could step up efforts to sign Vincent Janssen from Tottenham Hotspur, amid talk Stoke City are plotting a bid for the Dutchman.

Janssen was signed by Spurs last summer from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to provide backup to Harry Kane, but the striker endured a season to forget and has been linked with leaving the north London club.




The Netherlands international scored just six goals in 35 appearances.

Stoke are reportedly eyeing a bid to end Janssen's Tottenham spell, but according to beIN Sports, Marseille could push the accelerator on their own swoop for the player.

 


Marseille were linked with Janssen earlier this summer and could now push ahead with a bid to take him to France.

The Stade Velodrome outfit have been keen to bring in another striker and were in the market for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud.

However, Marseille believe their chances of tempting Giroud back to France are slim, while if the striker does choose to move on from Arsenal, Everton are expected to be in the mix.

Janssen was an unused substitute in Tottenham's Premier League win over Newcastle United on Sunday.
 