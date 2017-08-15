French Giants Could Push Ahead With Swoop For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille could step up efforts to sign Vincent Janssen from Tottenham Hotspur, amid talk Stoke City are plotting a bid for the Dutchman.



Janssen was signed by Spurs last summer from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar to provide backup to Harry Kane, but the striker endured a season to forget and has been linked with leaving the north London club.











The Netherlands international scored just six goals in 35 appearances.



Stoke are reportedly eyeing a bid to end Janssen's Tottenham spell, but according to beIN Sports, Marseille could push the accelerator on their own swoop for the player.



Marseille were linked with Janssen earlier this summer and could now push ahead with a bid to take him to France.