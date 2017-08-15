Hamburg Want To Offload Leeds United Target This Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Hamburg are aiming to move Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga off the books this week.



Leeds have been looking to sign the Bundesliga striker on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent if he impresses during his time in England.











But wages are an obstacle to the move going through as Lassogga earns a whopping €3.4m per season at Hamburg and does not want to take a pay cut.



Hamburg want the situation resolving quickly and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, want Lasogga to move on this week.



The new Bundesliga campaign starts this coming weekend, with Hamburg hosting Augsburg, and the north German side are keen to have offloaded Lasogga by the time the match rolls around.