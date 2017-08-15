XRegister
06 October 2016

15/08/2017 - 15:28 BST

Hamburg Want To Offload Leeds United Target This Week

 




Hamburg are aiming to move Leeds United target Pierre-Michel Lasogga off the books this week.

Leeds have been looking to sign the Bundesliga striker on a season-long loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent if he impresses during his time in England.




But wages are an obstacle to the move going through as Lassogga earns a whopping €3.4m per season at Hamburg and does not want to take a pay cut.

Hamburg want the situation resolving quickly and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, want Lasogga to move on this week.

 


The new Bundesliga campaign starts this coming weekend, with Hamburg hosting Augsburg, and the north German side are keen to have offloaded Lasogga by the time the match rolls around.

Hamburg would be likely to have to shoulder a portion of Lasogga's wages at Leeds, but how much the Whites might pay appears to be a sticking point.

Lasogga earns around £57,500 per week, while Leeds' top earner is claimed to be on around £15,000 per week.
 