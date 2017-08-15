How Do I Replace Him – Dutch Club’s Coach In Plea To Keep Liverpool Linked Wonderkid

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Nigeria boss Sunday Oliseh, who is now in charge of Dutch second tier side Fortuna Sittard, is desperate not to lose defensive talent Perr Schuurs, who has been linked with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and PSV Eindhoven.



Schuurs, a centre-back and just 17 years old, is already Fortuna Sittard's captain and Oliseh is living in fear of losing him before the transfer window closes.











The Fortuna Sittard coach insists he has little money to spare to bring in another defender and does not know how he could possibly replace Schuurs.



He told Limberg1: "We really need him here. I really hope we don't lose him.



"We do not have a lot of money. Where would I find a replacement?" the Nigerian mused.