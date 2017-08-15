XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/08/2017 - 12:25 BST

I Turned Down €70m – Serie A Club’s Supremo On Liverpool and Juventus Target

 




Lazio president Claudio Lotito has revealed he has knocked back a €70m offer for midfield talent Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with Liverpool, Juventus and Inter this summer.

Lotito is determined to keep young talents at Lazio and is convinced that Milinkovic-Savic is set for big things; the midfielder's agent, former striker Mateja Kezman, has confirmed Lotito does not want to sell despite much interest in his client.




Liverpool are claimed to have had a €42m bid for the Serbian rejected earlier this summer, while Inter and Juventus were mooted to have offered €70m.

And Lotito has confirmed he did receive a proposal set at the €70m mark for the 22-year-old, but rejected it as he has no intention of selling Milinkovic-Savic.

 


Addressing claims that he just wants to bring cash into the club, Lotito told Italian daily Corriere della Sera: "It is not true – [Lucas] Biglia, for example, asked to leave. But we planned and we already had Lucas Leiva to replace him.

"Just like [Felipe] Caicedo: We planned in advance, so if we were to lose anyone else, we would not have any problems.

"As for making cash – for Milinkovic I turned down €70m."

Lazio signed the young midfielder from Belgian side Gent in 2015 and he has grown into a key man for the Serie A giants.

He is the older brother of former Manchester United goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who joined Italian side Torino earlier this summer.
 