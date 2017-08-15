I’ve Had It On Good Authority – Former Celtic Star Says Bhoys Poised To Make Signing

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says he has it on good authority that the Bhoys are set to sign Patrick Roberts.
If Celtic make a signing before this evening's 11pm deadline, the new arrival will be able to play in the Champions League playoff tie against FC Astana.
Roberts was on loan at Celtic from Manchester City for 18 months, a spell that ended at the end of last season, and the Bhoys have been trying to take him back to Paradise amid heavy competition for his signature.
And according to Sutton, they have got their man, with the deal all but done.
"I've had it on good authority that Patrick Roberts will sign for Celtic", he said on BT Sport.
"100 per cent the player wants to come.
"It's just crossing the Is and dotting the Ts."
Sutton also thinks that Roberts is just what Celtic need as he feels the Manchester City winger offers the creativity that Brendan Rodgers' men are lacking at the moment.
"He would be a game changer for Celtic, especially at Champions League level where they just maybe lack a little bit of creativity", he added.
All eyes will now be on the Scottish champions and if they complete the signing before the deadline.