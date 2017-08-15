XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2017 - 18:37 BST

I’ve Had It On Good Authority – Former Celtic Star Says Bhoys Poised To Make Signing

 




Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says he has it on good authority that the Bhoys are set to sign Patrick Roberts.

If Celtic make a signing before this evening's 11pm deadline, the new arrival will be able to play in the Champions League playoff tie against FC Astana.




Roberts was on loan at Celtic from Manchester City for 18 months, a spell that ended at the end of last season, and the Bhoys have been trying to take him back to Paradise amid heavy competition for his signature.

And according to Sutton, they have got their man, with the deal all but done.

 


"I've had it on good authority that Patrick Roberts will sign for Celtic", he said on BT Sport.

"100 per cent the player wants to come.

"It's just crossing the Is and dotting the Ts."

Sutton also thinks that Roberts is just what Celtic need as he feels the Manchester City winger offers the creativity that Brendan Rodgers' men are lacking at the moment.

"He would be a game changer for Celtic, especially at Champions League level where they just maybe lack a little bit of creativity", he added.

All eyes will now be on the Scottish champions and if they complete the signing before the deadline.
 