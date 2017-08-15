I’ve Had It On Good Authority – Former Celtic Star Says Bhoys Poised To Make Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says he has it on good authority that the Bhoys are set to sign Patrick Roberts.



If Celtic make a signing before this evening's 11pm deadline, the new arrival will be able to play in the Champions League playoff tie against FC Astana.











Roberts was on loan at Celtic from Manchester City for 18 months, a spell that ended at the end of last season, and the Bhoys have been trying to take him back to Paradise amid heavy competition for his signature.



And according to Sutton, they have got their man, with the deal all but done.



" I've had it on good authority that Patrick Roberts will sign for Celtic", he said on BT Sport.