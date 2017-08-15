XRegister
06 October 2016

15/08/2017 - 16:41 BST

Leeds United Boosted By FA’s Samu Saiz Spit Claim Verdict

 




Leeds United have been boosted by the news that the Football Association will take no action against Samu Saiz.

The Spaniard was accused of spitting in Port Vale star Joe Davis' face during last week's EFL Cup tie between Leeds and the League Two side at Elland Road, which the hosts won 4-1.




The allegations left a sour taste in the mouth of a memorable night for Saiz, which saw him score a hat-trick on his competitive debut for the Whites, something no player at the club had done since 1989.

Port Vale boss Michael Brown revealed after the game he had asked Leeds to take Saiz off at half time due to the spitting incident.

 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Saiz is to face no action from the FA.

The FA looked at the evidence presented and ruled there was no case for the Leeds forward to answer.

The news is a boost for Leeds, who could have seen Saiz slapped with a ban if a charge had been brought.

It remains to be seen if Saiz is in action this evening, when Leeds host Fulham in a Championship fixture at Elland Road.
 