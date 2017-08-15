XRegister
15/08/2017 - 14:51 BST

Leeds United Set To Be Tested Again For Chris Wood

 




Leeds United are set to be tested again in their desire to keep hold of Chris Wood as a £20m offer from Burnley is in the pipeline.

The Whites have already turned down a proposal of £12m plus bonuses for their star striker from the Clarets – but Burnley boss Sean Dyche is not giving up on signing Wood to replace Andre Gray.




The Clarets are now preparing a £20m offer, according to Peak FM, and Leeds will again be tested.

The Championship side have been clear that they want to keep hold of Wood, who scored 30 goals last season, but it is unclear whether they can justify turning their back on a £17m profit on a player who cost just £3m to sign from Leicester City.

 


In a sign Leeds are preparing for every eventuality, the Whites have been linked with strikers.

They are trying to sign Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga on a season-long loan deal, with a purchase option.

And Leeds have also reportedly touched base with Aston Villa over the availability of former Whites hitman Ross McCormack.

Wood may also take his own view on the chance to play in the Premier League this season and pocket a big pay rise in the process, but the Kiwi has so far shown no sign of pushing to leave Elland Road.
 