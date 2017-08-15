Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson Issues Message After Fulham Draw

Pontus Jansson says he is proud of Leeds United following the Whites' 0-0 home draw against Fulham in the Championship on Tuesday evening.
Fulham enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges at Elland Road and hit the post as they searched for a goal to take the lead.
But Leeds were not short of chances and saw Chris Wood's effort saved by Fulham goalkeeper David Button, while they had late efforts from Wood again and Kalvin Phillips, as it ended goalless.
Jansson was happy to see the whole Leeds team putting in a shift and battling Fulham for a share of the spoils.
The centre-back wrote on Twitter: "Proud to see how this team fight for each other.
"Doesn't matter who, everyone gives 100% and that will take us far."
Jansson then thanked the fans, with over 28,000 packed into Elland Road, and wrote: "Thanks for tonight!"
Next up for Leeds is a trip to Simon Grayson's Sunderland side next Saturday, followed by a midweek EFL Cup tie against League Two side Newport.
The Whites' final game before the intenrational break is a trip to the City Ground to play Mark Warburton's Nottingham Forest.