Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson Issues Message After Fulham Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson says he is proud of Leeds United following the Whites' 0-0 home draw against Fulham in the Championship on Tuesday evening.



Fulham enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges at Elland Road and hit the post as they searched for a goal to take the lead.











But Leeds were not short of chances and saw Chris Wood's effort saved by Fulham goalkeeper David Button, while they had late efforts from Wood again and Kalvin Phillips, as it ended goalless.



Jansson was happy to see the whole Leeds team putting in a shift and battling Fulham for a share of the spoils.



The centre-back wrote on Twitter: "Proud to see how this team fight for each other.