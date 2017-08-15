On The Weekend, I’d Have Him – Steven Gerrard On Manchester United Player He’d Take To Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admits if he could take one player to Anfield from rivals Manchester United it would be Nemanja Matic.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho raided former club Chelsea to snap Matic up earlier this summer and handed the Serbian midfielder his Old Trafford debut at the weekend.
He turned in a superb performance as the Red Devils brushed West Ham aside 4-0 and Gerrard thinks Liverpool could use a player such as Matic.
The Reds legend, who is now a youth coach at the club, feels that a player like Matic would allow Liverpool's midfielders to bomb up the pitch without worrying about protecting the backline.
"Looking at them at the weekend, Matic", Gerrard said on BT Sport when asked which player he would take from Manchester United to Liverpool.
"We haven't got a natural, sitting holding midfielder at the moment.
"Jordan Henderson has done a fantastic job in there at times last season, obviously struggled with injury at times, and we've got Emre Can as well.
"But for me they are suited as well to be number 8s that can get into the box.
"I think that all those players, [Gini] Wijnaldum, Henderson and Can would benefit from having a real big monster of a central midfielder in there who can break up play and help Liverpool be a bit more secure when they pile so many numbers forward.
"Obviously I don't want to create any headlines, but I am a huge fan of Matic", Gerrard added.
Manchester United splashed out £40m to take Matic from Chelsea and Blues boss Antonio Conte has indicated it was not his call to let the midfielder leave Stamford Bridge.