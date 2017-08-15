On The Weekend, I’d Have Him – Steven Gerrard On Manchester United Player He’d Take To Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admits if he could take one player to Anfield from rivals Manchester United it would be Nemanja Matic.



Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho raided former club Chelsea to snap Matic up earlier this summer and handed the Serbian midfielder his Old Trafford debut at the weekend.











He turned in a superb performance as the Red Devils brushed West Ham aside 4-0 and Gerrard thinks Liverpool could use a player such as Matic.



The Reds legend, who is now a youth coach at the club, feels that a player like Matic would allow Liverpool's midfielders to bomb up the pitch without worrying about protecting the backline.



" Looking at them at the weekend, Matic", Gerrard said on BT Sport when asked which player he would take from Manchester United to Liverpool.