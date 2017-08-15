Roma Kill Interest In Riyad Mahrez, Chase For Winger Is Over

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have definitively ended their interest in Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.



The Serie A giants have been working to sign the Algeria international for much of the summer, but have been unable to agree a fee with the Foxes, seeing multiple bids rejected.











Mahrez is keen to join Roma and the Giallorossi were recently urged by the winger's agent to put in a new bid for his client.



However, according to Sky Italia, Roma have now completely dropped their interest in Mahrez after failing to reach an agreement with Leicester.



The Serie A side will now turn their attention to other options .