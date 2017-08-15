XRegister
15/08/2017 - 16:48 BST

Roma Kill Interest In Riyad Mahrez, Chase For Winger Is Over

 




Roma have definitively ended their interest in Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

The Serie A giants have been working to sign the Algeria international for much of the summer, but have been unable to agree a fee with the Foxes, seeing multiple bids rejected.




Mahrez is keen to join Roma and the Giallorossi were recently urged by the winger's agent to put in a new bid for his client.

However, according to Sky Italia, Roma have now completely dropped their interest in Mahrez after failing to reach an agreement with Leicester.

 


The Serie A side will now turn their attention to other options.

Mahrez had been expected to quit the King Power Stadium this summer, but as the clock ticks down on the transfer window he is still a Leicester City player.

The wide-man has also been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona, but neither club appear to be working to reach an agreement with Leicester for his services.
 