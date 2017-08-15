Ryan Sessegnon In Fulham Squad For Elland Road Visit Despite Rejected Tottenham Bid

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham have included Ryan Sessegnon in their squad to face Leeds United this evening despite rejecting a £25m proposal from Tottenham Hotspur for the 17-year-old, according to the Telegraph.



Spurs have zeroed in on the left-sided player, who has also been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, and lodged a £25m bid.











But with Sessegnon happy at Craven Cottage and not pushing to leave, Fulham have been comfortable knocking back the offer from the Premier League side.



And in a sign that the bid from Spurs has not unsettled the 17-year-old, Sessegnon is in the Fulham squad for this evening's Championship fixture against Leeds at Elland Road.



Fulham are ambitious to win promotion to the Premier League this season and are under no pressure to sell their star players.