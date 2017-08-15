XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/08/2017 - 18:48 BST

Samu Saiz Starts – Leeds United Team vs Fulham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Fulham
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Fulham in a Championship fixture at Elland Road this evening.

The Whites could only draw 0-0 against Preston North End at Elland Road at the weekend and head coach Thomas Christiansen will be hoping his side can show more teeth up front against the Cottagers.




Leeds continue to be without defensive pair Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington, with no date yet for their return. Christiansen goes with Felix Wiedwald in goal, while at the back he pairs up Pontus Jansson and Connor Shaughnessy in the centre of defence. Vurnon Anita slots in at left-back, while there is a start for Samu Saiz. Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski will also support Chris Wood.

If the Dane needs to make changes from the bench then he can call for young striker Caleb Ekuban, while Kemar Roofe is also amongst the substitutes. Liam Cooper and Ronaldo Vieira are not in the matchday squad.

 


Leeds United Team vs Fulham

Wiedwald, Ayling, Shaughnessy, Jansson, Anita, Phillips, O'Kane, Saiz, Hernandez, Alioski, Wood

Substitutes: Green, Borthwick-Jackson, Roofe, Bridcutt, Klich, Dallas, Ekuban
 