This Is Sign Liverpool Will Sell Philippe Coutinho To Barcelona – Owen Hagreaves

Former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves thinks Philippe Coutinho not being involved against Hoffenheim this evening is a sign he is on his way out at Liverpool.



Officially Coutinho is absent from the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League playoff round tie in Germany due to a back injury.











He also missed Saturday's 3-3 draw away at Watford in the Premier League and the absence comes amid interest from Barcelona and the midfielder slapping in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move to the Camp Nou.



Liverpool do not want to sell Coutinho, despite the player demanding to be sold, and have vowed to hold on to him, having rejected two offers from the Catalans so far.



But Hargreaves thinks ultimately Liverpool will lose the Brazilian to Barcelona as the pull of the Camp Nou is too much for the player to resist .