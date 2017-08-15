Tottenham Hotspur Target Struck Down With Knee Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez did not train with Ajax on Tuesday due to a knee injury.



Sanchez did not play for Ajax last weekend after not being motivated enough to do so following the club rejecting an offer of €40m from Tottenham.











He did arrive at Ajax's De Toekomst training base on Tuesday morning, but was absent from the training session, with the Amsterdam club claiming the centre-back has a knee injury.



Sanchez is keen to move to Tottenham after speaking with the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino.



Tottenham have also reportedly sent a delegation to the Netherlands in a bid to agree a fee with Ajax for the defender.