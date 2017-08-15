Tottenham Hotspur Target Struck Down With Knee Injury

Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez did not train with Ajax on Tuesday due to a knee injury.
Sanchez did not play for Ajax last weekend after not being motivated enough to do so following the club rejecting an offer of €40m from Tottenham.
He did arrive at Ajax's De Toekomst training base on Tuesday morning, but was absent from the training session, with the Amsterdam club claiming the centre-back has a knee injury.
Sanchez is keen to move to Tottenham after speaking with the Premier League club's manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham have also reportedly sent a delegation to the Netherlands in a bid to agree a fee with Ajax for the defender.
It is not clear whether Tottenham will have things all their own way however as Chelsea and Real Madrid are also claimed to be interested in the defender.
But regardless of whether Spurs do have to fend off a challenge from the pair, they are working hard on getting a deal over the line to strengthen their defensive options.