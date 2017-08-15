West Ham Keeping Tabs On Mexico International

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are continuing to keep a close watch on Mexico international Raul Jimenez and scouted him at Benfica's game against Chaves at the weekend.



Jimenez has been linked with the exit door at the Estadio da Luz this summer, with Liverpool also mooted as suitors for the striker.











West Ham have snapped up Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen, but could add a second Mexican striker to the ranks in the shape of Jimenez.



According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, West Ham are continuing to show interest in Jimenez and could make a move to take him to the London Stadium.



Benfica are willing to negotiate Jimenez's departure this summer, but the clock is ticking on the transfer window.