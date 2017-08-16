AC Milan Close Net Around Everton Attacking Target

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are on the verge of snapping up Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, who has also been on Everton’s radar this summer.



Kalinic has been in AC Milan’s sight over the last few months as the Rossoneri continued to scour the market for a top centre forward to add to their squad in the transfer window.











Everton have also been interested in the striker and have been keen to slap in a bid, but Kalinic has always been clear about making a move to the San Siro this summer.



And it seems a deal is imminent as according to Italian radio station TMW Radio, the striker will become an AC Milan by Thursday as he moves ever closer to completing a transfer.





AC Milan pressed the accelerator on his chase last week in order to get a deal over the line and it seems talks between the Rossoneri and Fiorentina have born fruit.

A €30m deal has been mooted and the 29-year-old striker is expected to complete his move from Fiorentina to AC Milan by the end of Thursday.



Kalinic scored 15 goals in Serie A last season and also netted five times in Fiorentina’s Europa League run.

