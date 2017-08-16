XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 12:34 BST

Ajax Name Price For Chelsea And Spurs Defensive Target Davinson Sanchez

 




Ajax have made their financial expectations clear regarding the price for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Davinson Sanchez.

The 21-year-old Colombian defender’s future has come under the scanner since last week, since it emerged Tottenham have slapped in a bid to sign him this summer.




Ajax rejected the offer from Spurs and later declared that they are prepared to offer the defender a new and improved bumper contract to keep him at the club this season.

Tottenham have not gone away and have sent a delegation to the Netherlands to negotiate a fee with Ajax, but there still lies a significant distance between their offer and the financial demands of the Dutch giants.
 


According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the club have made it clear that they are not willing to lose Sanchez for anything less than a €50m figure in the final month of the window.  

Tottenham have so far been willing to offer only €40m for the defender and there has been very little movement from either side to suggest that a deal is imminent.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been interested in the young defender and are claimed to be preparing to make a move for him and challenge Tottenham for his signature.
 