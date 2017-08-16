Ajax Name Price For Chelsea And Spurs Defensive Target Davinson Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax have made their financial expectations clear regarding the price for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur defensive target Davinson Sanchez.



The 21-year-old Colombian defender’s future has come under the scanner since last week, since it emerged Tottenham have slapped in a bid to sign him this summer.











Ajax rejected the offer from Spurs and later declared that they are prepared to offer the defender a new and improved bumper contract to keep him at the club this season.



Tottenham have not gone away and have sent a delegation to the Netherlands to negotiate a fee with Ajax, but there still lies a significant distance between their offer and the financial demands of the Dutch giants.





According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the club have made it clear that they are not willing to lose Sanchez for anything less than a €50m figure in the final month of the window.

Tottenham have so far been willing to offer only €40m for the defender and there has been very little movement from either side to suggest that a deal is imminent.



Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been interested in the young defender and are claimed to be preparing to make a move for him and challenge Tottenham for his signature.

