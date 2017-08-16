Borussia Dortmund Scooping Up Tottenham Hotspur Target For Bargain Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Jeremy Toljan for a fee of just €5m.



The full-back, who helped Germany Under-21s to the European Under-21 Championship this summer, has just a year left on his contract at Hoffenheim and was on the bench in his side's Champions League playoff round clash against Liverpool on Tuesday night.











Toljan has attracted interest from both Tottenham and Juventus, but he is staying in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.



According to German daily Bild, Toljan is set to join the Ruhr giants for a bargain fee of just €5m.



The 23-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a contract with Dortmund in the coming days to complete his move to the club .