XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2017 - 17:57 BST

Borussia Dortmund Scooping Up Tottenham Hotspur Target For Bargain Fee

 




Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Jeremy Toljan for a fee of just €5m.

The full-back, who helped Germany Under-21s to the European Under-21 Championship this summer, has just a year left on his contract at Hoffenheim and was on the bench in his side's Champions League playoff round clash against Liverpool on Tuesday night.




Toljan has attracted interest from both Tottenham and Juventus, but he is staying in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

According to German daily Bild, Toljan is set to join the Ruhr giants for a bargain fee of just €5m.

 


The 23-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a contract with Dortmund in the coming days to complete his move to the club.

Toljan scored three goals for Germany Under-21s in the European Under-21 Championship this summer and further boosted his standing.

He came through the youth ranks at Hoffenheim after joining from Stuttgart and made his senior bow in 2013.
 