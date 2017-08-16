XRegister
16/08/2017 - 11:50 BST

Celtic Have Missed Trick With This And It Could Cost Them – Chris Sutton

 




Chris Sutton believes Celtic’s failure to sign a new central defender this summer could cost the club a place in the Champions League group stage.

Celtic will host Astana tonight in the first leg of their Champions League playoff round tie at Paradise as they look to reach the group stage of the competition for the second season running.




The Scottish champions are considered the favorites and a lot of Celtic’s season is riding on the two games against the Kazakh outfit, including some late summer transfer dealings.

However, Sutton believes Celtic could find themselves short in defence and their failure to properly address their problems at centre half this summer could end up costing them a place in the Champions League group stage.
 


He feels it could turn out to be a costly mistake by the club, with Erik Sviatchenko and Dedryck Boyata out injured, meaning midfielder Nir Bitton may again fill in. 

The former striker said on BT Sport: “I think Celtic have definitely missed a trick at centre half by not strengthening there.

“If there is mistake tomorrow night or in the return leg and they are short in that position, then that is a huge mistake.”

Celtic managed to see off Rosenborg in the earlier round in a closely fought tie and are confident of doing the same against Astana. 
 