Celtic Were Working To Sign Patrick Roberts Before 11pm And Deal Will Happen – Former Bhoy

Chris Sutton is standing by his comments that Celtic will sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City and says the Bhoys were working on completing the deal before Tuesday night's 11pm Champions League registration deadline.
The former Celtic striker said on Tuesday that the Bhoys would sign Roberts, but fans were left disappointed when the 11pm deadline came and went without the winger being signed.
Sutton says Celtic were working to get Roberts in before 11pm, but could not pull off the deal.
However, he has no doubt that Roberts will end up at Celtic Park eventually this summer as the player is desperate for the move.
"The truth is we heard from good authority that Celtic were working hard to sign Patrick Roberts last night, up to 11pm", Sutton said on BT Sport Facebook Live.
"But this is how transfers happen. The player 100 per cent wants to join Celtic and Celtic want to sign him.
"Manchester City may have other ideas because they may want him to play in the Premier League down south, but a big part of this is it's up to Patrick Roberts.
"Our understanding is he wants to join Celtic – so it will be done", the former Bhoy added.
Roberts made 60 appearances for Celtic over the course of an 18-month loan spell with the Scottish champions, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists for his team-mates.
His contract with Manchester City has a further three years left to run.