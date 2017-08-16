Celtic Were Working To Sign Patrick Roberts Before 11pm And Deal Will Happen – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton is standing by his comments that Celtic will sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City and says the Bhoys were working on completing the deal before Tuesday night's 11pm Champions League registration deadline.



The former Celtic striker said on Tuesday that the Bhoys would sign Roberts, but fans were left disappointed when the 11pm deadline came and went without the winger being signed.











Sutton says Celtic were working to get Roberts in before 11pm, but could not pull off the deal.



However, he has no doubt that Roberts will end up at Celtic Park eventually this summer as the player is desperate for the move.



" The truth is we heard from good authority that Celtic were working hard to sign Patrick Roberts last night, up to 11pm", Sutton said on BT Sport Facebook Live.