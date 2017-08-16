Chelsea Drop Interest In Paris Saint-Germain Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are no longer interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak this month.



The PSG midfielder has been put on the chopping blocks this summer after just a season in the French capital and the club are prepared to listen to offers for the Pole.











It emerged last month Chelsea had enquired about the possibility of signing the midfielder and spoke to PSG to get more details about Krychowiak ahead of making a move.



However, their interest didn’t lead towards anything concrete and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, a cold response from PSG meant Chelsea opened their doors towards other options.





The Premier League champions are no longer on Krychowiak’s trail and are currently considering other options as Antonio Conte continues to demand new signings.

Valencia are still keen on signing the former Sevilla midfielder and are considering a loan move, but the player’s representatives are still keeping their eye out for interest from the Premier League.



Lyon have also shown a liking towards the midfielder, but the Polish international is more interested in a move away from France this summer.



He has a contract until 2021 with PSG.

