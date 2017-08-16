XRegister
06 October 2016

16/08/2017 - 15:27 BST

Do Your Job And Sign Next Philippe Coutinho – League One Club Chairman’s Advice To Liverpool

 




Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony has advised Liverpool to take the money from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho and get in a suitable replacement.

Coutinho’s future at Liverpool has been under the scanner for a while, but with the player slapping in a transfer request and making it clear that he wants out, the situation has grown more intense between the club and the midfielder.




The Merseyside giants have rejected two offers from Barcelona and have made it public that Coutinho is not for sale, but Jurgen Klopp recently admitted that the decision is out of his hands.

Coutinho has been trying to force his way out of Anfield and MacAnthony admits that for any South American player, playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona is a dream.
 


He believes Liverpool should see the writing on the wall and cash in on Coutinho in time to find a suitable replacement for him in the remaining days of the window.  

The Peterborough owner wrote on Facebook: “I am a Liverpool fan as well as Peterborough United Owner so of course would prefer if Phil C didn't get sold.

“But I'm also a realist and any South American player based in the Premier League wants to play for either Real M or Barcelona 99% of the time.

“So Liverpool’s recruitment department/manager/owner should have known weeks ago when Neymar transfer was talked about to start drawing up replacements for Phil C as it was obvious that Barcelona would come calling.

“Cash in, take £120 million and do your job and go get the next Phil C.”

Coutinho has reportedly threatened to sit in the stands for the rest of the season if Liverpool don’t sell him to Barcelona this month.
 